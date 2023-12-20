Sponsored: Ring in the new year in One&Only Royal Mirage style…

For the first time this year, One&Only Royal Mirage is opening doors to the non-residents for an unforgettable night of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Expect delicious food, exceptional entertainment and of course, spectacular fireworks.

New Year’s Gala Dinner

One&Only Royal Mirage’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner features a specially curated 4-course dinner, exceptional entertainment including live bands and acrobat shows and more.

Grand Camel Courtyard, Al Koufa Amphitheatre, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs3,000 per person inclusive of 4-course set menu and unlimited selected house beverages

New Year’s Celebrations at Beach Bar & Grill

Embark on a culinary journey to Argentina witnessing live barbecue techniques, savouring grilled specialities, and enjoying live entertainment including a DJ and South American live band with resort fireworks.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs3,000 per person inclusive of unlimited selected house beverages

New Year’s Countdown at The Jetty Lounge

Bring your family and friends together for this one at The Jetty Lounge, with spectacular views, vibrant live entertainment including a DJ and resort fireworks.

The Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dec 31, 9pm to 3am, Dhs1,250 per person inclusive of canapés and unlimited selected house beverages until midnight

The Rooftop Terrace New Year’s Celebrations

The Rooftop Terrace is the perfect spot to catch a glimpse of the glittering fireworks display. Indulge in a delightful array of canapes, spirits, Prosecco, and soft drinks.

The Rooftop Terrace, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dec 31, 9pm to 3am, Dhs950 per person

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0) 4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

