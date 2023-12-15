Sponsored: Make a splash at MiMi’s, dine around the world at Soul St and party into 2024 with Charlie Sloth…

Party palace FIVE Jumeirah Village is making sure there are no winter blues here, unveiling a string of epic events to keep your December merry and bright.

A new menu at Soul St

Flavours from around the world come together in the colourful and vibrant surrounds of Soul St. This internationally-influenced eatery is well known for its lively party brunches and ladies’ night, and with the welcome return of the winter weather, it’s also the perfect place to dine alfresco.

New dishes to look forward to include the fluffy donut bao buns, fragrant jasmine tea smoked lamb chops, a miso-yaki black cod taco, and Soul St’s take on the moreish wagyu sando. You can pair the new menu with a shisha experience for just Dhs175. Available daily on the terrace, there’s seven flavours, including a Soul St signature, to choose from.

Alongside the a la carte menu, Soul St’s SoulCaliCool brunch is the ideal place to party on Saturdays, with food festival inspired fare, fun-filled entertainment and a live DJ from 1pm to 4pm. The party keeps going by the poolside from 4pm to 7pm. Packages start from a wallet-friendly Dhs299.

There’s more. You can sing your heart our in the comfort of Soul St’s private karaoke room, with a repertoire of hundreds of sing-along hits to belt out with your besties. It’s priced at Dhs150 per person for 90 minutes of priceless karaoke fun.

The open terrace also spills into the newly unveiled MiMi’s Pool Club, which is the ultimate spot to soak up the sun and party atmosphere.

Friday pool parties at Mimi’s

Fridays are the new Saturdays with ‘Play and Spray’ a Friday pool party that encourages you to don your best swimwear and make for JVC. While you work on your tan, there’s top tunes on rotation from the resident DJs.

This December, Sundays are dedicated to Brit DJ Charlie Sloth, who’ll bring his Epic Sunday pool party to Mimi’s on December 17, 24 and January 1. Snag yourself a sunbed, cabana, or one of the VIP jaccuzzi’s, and enjoy bottomless bites and beverages for Dhs199 for ladies, or Dhs149 for cabin crew and teachers. It all goes down against the backdrop of all the usual FIVE fun, including live entertainment and sparkler shows.

A NYE to remember

New Year’s Eve will be hosted by Charlie Sloth on December 31 at Soul St. There are seats available on the terrace as well as inside, where you’ll be able to tuck into endless street food from an array of live stations, plus unlimited drinks. Hit the dancefloor to a soundtrack of the finest hip-hop tunes to have you partying into 2024. It’s Dhs1,000 per person for indoor seating and Dhs1,500 for outdoor seating. The party starts from 8pm.

