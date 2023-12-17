Sponsored: Discover a treasure trove of delights…

Mall dining, but make it fun and incredibly delicious. Trove, located in the Dubai Mall has you sorted for any occasion. Whether you’re after a breakfast date or looking for plans this New Year’s Eve, they have got you covered.

Experience uninterrupted views and vibes

New Year’s Eve is just around to corner and if you haven’t sorted out your plans just yet then, picture this: every seat at Trove offers a front-row view of the iconic Burj Khalifa. This means that you and your guests will be welcoming 2024 with an unparalleled experience, that offers you incredible views from the terrace.

Allow Trove to entertain you this New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will have a whole host of incredibly fun and entertaining activations throughout the evening leading up to the big countdown. We’re talking live graffiti performances, a magician, a wandering makeup artist and much more.

The outdoor terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy the alfresco season, while also basking in the uninterrupted views of the Dubai fountains and Burj Khalifa. At Trove, inclusivity is paramount. Both smoking and non-smoking areas cater to everyone, ensuring a welcoming environment for all patrons.

On the menu, expect new dishes including oysters and royal caviar. But it’s not just the culinary delight that sets Trove apart. But their shisha game is unmatched. Boasting a curated selection of uniquely crafted shisha flavors, exclusive to the venue.

Embrace nostalgia on Thursdays as Trove transforms into a haven of reminiscence with Troveback Thursday from 9pm until the late hours. Fridays, however, are dedicated to rhythm and soul during the vibrant R&B night, kicking off at 9pm and grooving into the night.

In essence, Trove isn’t just a restaurant, but a venue that has been meticulously designed to blend taste, aesthetics, and ambience to create a place that will have you returning, time and time again. Whether you’re after a leisurely morning, nostalgic evenings, or a magical New Year’s celebration, Trove invites you to immerse yourself in a world where every bite, and every view resonates with pure indulgence.

Trove Restaurant, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, open Mon to Sun from 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 347 7444 @thetrove

