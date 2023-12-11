Sponsored: Pull up a chair when it opens next month…

When it comes to restaurants in Dubai, there’s no doubt that food plays a huge role in your decision-making. But along with it, comes the service and the interiors, and we know very well that there is no shortage of gorgeous restaurants in Dubai.

One restaurant that will soon shoot to the top of that list is Doors Dubai Mall, and it is sure to be one of the prettiest restaurants in one of the world’s largest malls.

The 5,000 square foot dining space is home to a gorgeous chandelier installation comprising of 28 chandeliers with 115,000 ornate glass petals, which sets the visually stunning backdrop of your dining experience. No matter where you sit, you’re sure to catch views of the meticulous arrangement of glass petals. And it’s sure to merit a spot on your ‘Gram.

Radiating an elegant atmosphere, diners will finally be able to pull up a chair and dine in the aesthetically appealing spot when it opens its doors in early December.

Should you wish to dine outdoors, which is hard to resist, especially given the cooler season, you will be treated to views of the Dubai Fountain.

As for the menu, diners will be in for a symphony of tastes and textures. Curated by renowned Chef Kemal Ceylan, the menu showcases a fusion of Mediterranean, and Asian flavours, each crafted to perfection.

For more information and to make a reservation, call the team on 04-2049299. or make your reservations online here.

Doors Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, opening soon, Tel: (0)4 204 9299. @doors.dubai

Images: Supplied