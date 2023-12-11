Here are 6 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

There are just so many things to do in Abu Dhabi, that you would hate to miss out on something really fun. From festivals to stunning light exhibitions and more, here are some unmissable things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, December 11

Experience the desert like never before at Liwa Village

Approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi you will find Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Village Festival. It runs until December 31 and guests can expect a mini-oasis featuring authentic Emirati heritage with ‘made for Instagram’ activities, exciting culinary kiosks, live music and urban fashion. The family-friendly zone even has a neon-lit amusement park complete with a carousel, trampolines, street performers and more. There’s a souk with henna painting, workshops focusing on traditional crafts and techniques, live Emirati cooking demonstrations, retail outlets, and more. Read more here.

Liwa Village, near Moreeb Dune, off Obaid Bin Kenaish Alhameli Street, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, December 8 to 31,

from Dhs15. liwavillage.ae

Tuck into a business lunch at Punjab Grill

This Michelin-Guide select Indian fine-dining restaurant has launched a brand-new business lunch where you can indulge in chaats, succulent kebabs, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts, crafted by Punjab Grill‘s team of culinary experts with award-winning Chef Sandeep Ail at its helm. It is priced at just Dhs130 and is available from 12.30pm to 4pm. Add a pint for Dhs20 or a glass of wine for Dhs30.

The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, avail Mon to Fri, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)50 194 1107, @punjab grillabudhabi

Tuesday, December 12

Check out a rare watch exhibition

Horology fans, head to Caliber Cafe in Abu Dhabi to check out The Zayed Exhibit for Rare Watches. The exhibition only runs until December 24, and showcases a rare collection of Rolex watches specially crafted with the UAE logo through a bespoke made-to-order service. This service was discontinued since the early 2000s but through the exhibition, one can make homage to the rich heritage and visionary leadership of the region but also celebrate the timeless elegance of Rolex timepieces. In total, the exhibition is valued at over Dhs10,000,000.

The Zayed Exhibit for Rare Watches, Caliber Cafe, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dec 12 to 24, 8am to 12am, @caliber

Indulge in Lebanese food at Alya

Alya is one of the latest restaurants to open in the capital, which makes it a must-visit for those with Lebanese food cravings. At the waterfront restaurant, you’ll find a menu curated by renowned chefs, which you can tuck into amid the rustic decor.

Alya, Beach Rotana Residences, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 555 0018 @alyarestaurantuae

Wednesday, December 13

Get your thrills at Mother of the Nation Festival

This amusement-filled festival is back at the Abu Dhabi Corniche for yet another edition running until December 31, 2023. It is known for its thrilling rides, slides, fabulous food trucks and live music. On December 13, you will be able to jam to the tunes of Black Eyed Peas. The hitmakers, made famous by chart-topping superhits such as Boom Boom Pow, I Gotta Feeling and Pump It, will be belting out all their iconic hits, so make sure you grab your tickets now on ticketmaster.ae, from Dhs245. The show begins at 9pm.

Black Eyed Peas, Mother of the Nation Festival, Wed, Dec 13, 9pm, tickets start at Dhs245,@motnfestival

Thursday, December 14

Light up your week by visiting a brilliant exhibition by Abu Dhabi Public Art

If you thought the captivating Abu Dhabi cityscape couldn’t get any better, think again. A stunning light exhibition has taken over the various islands, mangroves, and natural vistas in the capital, turning it into one gorgeous open-air museum. The site-specific sculptures, projections immersive artworks have been created by local and international artists, and they are sure to find a spot on your ‘Gram. There are a number of spots around Abu Dhabi to see them, so head to this link here to check them all off your list. The light exhibition runs until January 30, 2024 so you have plenty of time to see it all.

abudhabiculture.ae

