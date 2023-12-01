The capital will serve up world tennis’ elite at the Etihad Arena…

Tennis lovers, pull on your visors, warm up those neck muscles and grab a seat by the baselines, as the tennis world’s elite will put on an ace show from December 21 to 24, right here at the Etihad Arena during the Meteora World Tennis League.

The full line-up of sixteen tennis stars has just been unveiled for Season 2, and it sure seems like an unforgettable December is on the cards. ATP No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 10 ranked Taylor Fritz and Norwegian Casper Ruud have been unveiled as some of the biggest names that will ace, smash, lob and slice through the week leading up to Christmas in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, 2017 World Tour Finals champ Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria will also feature in the capital, as will rising American star, Frances Tiafoe. They join Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a star-studded line-up.

From the women’s tour, accomplished names such as France’s Caroline Garcia, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and Paula Badosa have been confirmed, in addition to previously-confirmed superstars such as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and Aryna Sabalenka, the defending Australian Open champion.

The four teams taking to the court will be the Honor FX Falcons, Hawks, Eagles and the SG Mavericks Kites, who will gun for glory at the ‘greatest show on court’. Following a three-day round robin, the top two will fire off for gold on Christmas Eve.

Courtside entertainment

On each day of the event, fans will also be treated to music from some of the biggest names on the planet. Rap supremo 50 Cent will be busting some of his hottest rhymes on the opening night on December 21, followed by Akon and Ne-Yo who have been confirmed for the event’s R&B Night on Friday, December 22. The third concert of the series will be by UB40, who will be playing their pop-reggae superhits on December 23.

Special Discount

Whether you want to lace up your tennis shoes or slip into your dancing ones, the Meteora World Tennis League will keep the entertainment buzzing in the capital this December, and organisers have just announced a special National Day discount that will have you saving an exciting 52 per cent on tickets throughout the long weekend.

See you there!

Meteora World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 21 to 24, from Dhs199.18 etihadarena.ae, worldtennisleague.com,