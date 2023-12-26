Sponsored: Get ready to ignite your weekends with Yas Island Rotana…

For an electrifying start to your Friday or Saturday evenings, then look no further than Y Bar at the Yas Island Rotana. This fun-filled, come-as-you-are-spot is home to a duo of unmissable events packed with retro entertainment from the 70s to the 90s that is sure to make you nostalgic of the good ol’ days.

Fri-yay Frenzy

Dive into the weekend at Y Bar’s Fri-yay Frenzy, an extravaganza that combines South American and Asian flavours into an enchanting menu of signature bites.

For just Dhs269 per person, indulge in a three-hour fanfare of food and free-flowing drinks. Sip on drinks perfectly paired with light bites to get you in the mood to hit the dancefloor.

Adding to your music-packed night out of fun, DJ Benson is set to spin out retro beats (70’s – 90s), making sure that your Friday night is nothing short of spectacular.

Book here.

Liquid Binge

As Saturday rolls in, Y Bar presents its guests with Liquid Binge – a nostalgic ode to the best beats of the 80s and 90s.

At Dhs159 per person, enjoy three hours of unlimited house drinks, retro vibes, and a playlist that guarantees a journey through the musical eras. Prepare to dance and sing along to your favourite hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s while enjoying the company of your crew and unlimited drinks.

Book here.

Why Y Bar?

The fusion of South American and Asian flavours in Y Bar’s new menu promises to have something to suit every taste. Live entertainment takes centre stage with the DJ spinning on the decks, allowing guests to create new unforgettable moments.

At Y Bar, the offerings extend beyond just food and drinks — it’s an invitation to indulge in a weekend of flavour, rhythm, and endless fun.

Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Fri and Sat from 7pm. Dhs269 on Fri and Dhs159 on Sat. @ybar_yasislandrotana

Images: Supplied