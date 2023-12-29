Sponsored: Kick off 2024 in style…

While the end of the festive season may be near, there is still plenty to be jolly about. The weather is still lovely, the new year is fast approaching and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club is hosting a lavish, scrumptious all-day breakfast on the morning on January 1, 2024 to welcome the new year in the right way. Go on – it’s a New Year’s Day celebration you don’t want to miss.

New Year’s Day All-Day Breakfast

Take a seat on the terrace overlooking hole 9 of the stunning golf course as you tuck into an expansive, delicious breakfast to relax on New Year’s Day morning. It’s the perfect way to unwind and recover from all the fun of the previous night. From 7am to 11am, enjoy all-time favourite breakfast options such as eggs benedict, freshly made waffles, a selection of deliciously fresh smoothies and more. Priced at Dhs180 per adult, Dhs60 for children aged five to 12 years old and free for children four years old and under.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Mon, Jan 1, 7am to 11am, Dhs180 per adult, Dhs60 for children aged five to 12 years old and free for children four years old and under, Tel: (0) 50 757 4808, dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com

viyagolf.com

Images: Supplied