The visionary Ruler of Dubai has shared some wise words during his 18-year tenure…

January 4 marks 18 years since H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai became the Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006. To celebrate, we look back on some of Sheikh Mohammed’s most inspiring quotes from his 18 years as our visionary leader.

Sheikh Mohammed on leadership…

“There is no true leader that does not thank the people, and any leader who does not thank their team is not worthy of his or her position.”

Sheikh Mohammed on ambition…

“They say the sky is the limit. We say: the sky is only the beginning.”

Sheikh Mohammed on tolerance…

“Tolerance is no catchphrase, but a quality we must cherish and practice. It must be woven into the fabric of our society to safeguard our future and maintain the progress we have made.”

Sheikh Mohammed on overcoming challenges…

“Does running water stop when it reaches a rock? Of course not. It turns either left or right, and continues its way. Likewise, a positive person is confident that no challenge will stand in the way of achieving his or her goal.”

Sheikh Mohammed on luck…

“I once read an article in a foreign newspaper saying: luck smiles back at Dubai. I respond: when they want to diminish your achievements, they attribute them to luck!”

Sheikh Mohammed on positivity…

“Do not underestimate your thoughts, because your energy, determination, success and even health, are directly related to positive thoughts.”

Sheikh Mohammed on the UAE…

“What makes us proud of our United Arab Emirates is not the height of our buildings, the breadth of our streets, or the magnitude of our shopping malls, but rather the openness and tolerance of our nation.”

Sheikh Mohammed on happiness…

“The fastest way to happiness is by instilling happiness in the hearts of others.”

Sheikh Mohammed on making mistakes…

“A few mistakes made by a person working productively cost far less than a person paralyzed by laziness or fear.”

Sheikh Mohammed on life and love…

“Our value in life is defined by what we do. Achievement is similar to love, they both grow by sacrifice and both are essential for life.”