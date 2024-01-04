Sponsored: Take the W for great deals…

A glittering pearl strung along Dubai’s famous manmade archipelago, W Dubai – The Palm has always been a seat of glamour and female enamour. But this January it’s turning up the volume on its love for ladies, with four special, individual promotions each with their own unique charms and inclusions, just for the girls.

Ladies Day at WET Deck

For ladies that just want to have fun in the sun, Tuesdays at liquid luxe pool complex WET Deck, could well be the one for you. Between midday and 4pm you can relax in sublime recline, with unlimited drinks, a 30 per cent reduction on dining, and skin and beauty glow-ups care of Aceology. All of this, is available for the the gracefully lady-like sum of Dhs149.

Batafurai Monday Ladies Night at Akira Back

Life hack: for the best possible start to the week, kick things off at Akira Back. Whether you take a perch on the beautiful breezy terrace, or the chic, stunningly appointed interior, Batafurai ladies’ night delivers all the vibes and the views. Between 7pm and 11pm you can enjoy two hours of unlimited select sips, and graze on sharing platters of the most refined Asian gastronomy, priced at Dhs250 for ladies, and Dhs399 for gents. Advance bookings are mandatory.

Ciao Belle at Torno Subito

On Tuesdays in January, you can enjoy a note-perfect dolce vita double act at authentic, Michelin-Starred Italian ristorante, Torno Subito. Between 6.30pm and 11pm dive into a set menu paired with limitless bubbles, priced at Dhs195 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Glam Ladies Night at SoBe

An evening of raucous rooftop revelry awaits at SoBe every Wednesday in January. In addition to the 360º Palm Jumeirah views that come as standard, you can pick up three hours of (8pm to 11pm) free flowing drinks, with a massive 50 per cent off the food menu for just Dhs120. Gents can pick up the same deal for Dhs250.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @wdubaipalm

Images: Provided