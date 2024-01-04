Sponsored: Music, workshops, food, and more…

Bibliophiles, you probably already know this by now but the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is taking place next week running from January 31 to February 6, 2024.

As usual, we can expect a stellar line-up of top authors and workshops, but this year our friends at the Emirates Literature Foundation have some cool new experiences added in – as jaw-dropping as the plot twists in your current page turner.

No longer will your literary sessions and room hopping be limited to daylight. The event now continues post sundown – furthering your chances to bump into your favourite authors and mingle with fellow readers.

The event runs from 6pm until 10pm. Prices per night cost Dhs40, but you can get all four night pass for Dhs120. Buy it here.

Here’s what to expect at LitFest Afterhours

Night 1

The first night kicks off with a discussion about the latest in the UAE comics scene and will showcase a selection of Emirati short films. You will be treated to mind-bending performances from 8th-generation Sarangi (a three-stringed instrument) artist Nabeel Khan and fusion pop duo WYWY.

Night 2

On the second night of the event, expect big character energy as festival authors speak on a range of topics from literature and pop culture. You will also hear from social media star Nadir Nahdi chatting with oral historian, Aanchal Malhotra. For poetry fans, there is a workshop you can attend with Rashid Almheiri and to end the night there is a special performance from Emirati quartet Fourmanos.

Night 3

The poetry continues on Night 3 where we’ll be crooned by poetic stanzas in Fresh Air, Fresh Lyrics. It may be cold outside but you can’t ignore a taste taste of the delicious gelato courtesy of celebrity pastry chef, Philip Khoury. There’s also a thrilling performance by Zigzag Ghanim.

Night 4

All things Korean shine on the final night where guests can show off what they know in a not-to-be-missed Korean Trivia. To entertain, there will be an electrifying performance from the Pixies Dance Crew and a KPOP Random Play Dance by The Choego Club. And finally, Nora Zeid – an illustrator and artist based in Dubai, will take audience suggestions for a live edition of Karakeeb (video above).

Finally, the climax of the entire four nights takes place at the very first TikTok Book Awards with the serenades of the UAE’s own real-life Disney prince, Rashid Alnuaimi at the very first TikTok Book Awards. Do note, you need need a separate ticket to attend the TikTok Book Awards.

Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Feb 1 to 4, 6pm to 10pm, emirateslitfest.com

