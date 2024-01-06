We really are lucky to be here…

Whenever I leave the UAE, as much as I love travelling and as much as I love my home country, I’m reminded of how wonderful it is to come home to the emirates. There are so many things that the UAE does that sets the country miles above the rest – and sometimes it’s good to be reminded of this.

Here are 6 things we take for granted as residents living in the UAE…

Spectacular leadership

Before even considering everything we take for granted, it is well worth noting that a lot of the factors that make the UAE so incredible are due to the fact that we live in a country that is led by wonderful leaders who have worked tirelessly to shape the country into what it is today.

General safety

It’s a sense of safety that you would only understand if you lived here. But yes, the UAE really is that safe. In fact, according to Numbeo, four out of 10 of the world’s safest cities are in the UAE.

Choosing your family

The saying goes “You can choose your friends but you can’t choose your family.” Well, in the UAE you do get to choose both. There is a special bond here amongst friends that can only be understood by expats. I recognise that being an expat isn’t an experience that purely belongs to the UAE, but when you’re an expat here, there’s a sense of community that feels unique to the emirates. There’s a sort of universal understanding that while we miss our friends and family back home, we’re all in the same boat. As such, friends here very easily turn into family.

Functional public transport

Our public transport much like the rest of the country is safe, clean and just always works. The taxis are always safe, the metro runs to time, and it’s all really reasonably priced, too.

Around-the-clock accessibility

Keen to get a post-night-out take-out when the 3am cravings hit back home in South Africa? No chance. But here in the emirates, a cheeky takeout is only ever a touch of a button away.

A country of convenience

Speaking of accessibility. Convenience is yet another aspect of this country that we’ve all come to love and take for granted. No petrol? If you’re anywhere else in the world, that means a trip to the petrol station. Here in Dubai, you can have it delivered to your doorstep with ease (thank you, Cafu). The same can be said for so many other things: groceries, laundry, medicine – the list goes on. With just the click of a button at practically any time of the day, your items are delivered to you in under an hour.

