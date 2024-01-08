Where did January go? While we attempt to figure that out, here’s our weekly pick of weekend ideas for you in the capital…

Friday, February 2

Experience pizza like never before at Talea

Internationally renowned chef Daniele Cason is in town, all the way from terrific Tokyo. Alongside Talea’s own Luigi Stinga, both culinary maestros will bring you the best of Italian cuisine from two countries, all on one menu. Guests will enjoy traditional Italian delights such as handmade ravioli, truffle pizzino, stracciatella and affogato over this five-course set menu, with brilliant beverage pairings available.

Talea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Rd, Abu Dhabi, Dhs650 soft, Dhs1000 house. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @taleauae

Blow off steam after a long week (and month) at The Warehouse

One of the capital’s best spots for a fun evening and a couple glasses of grape, The Warehouse also serves up live entertainment every weekend, and we recommend you swing by after a long week at work. Unwind at one of Abu Dhabi’s finest, and enjoy live entertainment that will have you welcoming the weekend in style.

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

Saturday, February 3

Step up to the baseline at MADO 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (@mubadalaabudhabiopen)

Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 tournament is finally here, and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024 is about to bring some world class talent to town. After a long wait, stars such as Tunisia’s World No. 6 Ons Jabeur, Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Kazakhstan’s 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina will compete for the title in the capital. Foodies will not be disappointed either, as Miami Vibes makes its return at the fan village, and neither will fans of live entertainment with a great line up of performers planned for both the opening and closing weekends. If you’re more about doubles competition, Naomi Osaka is about to team up with Jabeur, and we’re super excited about this collab. A number of successful Arab women will also be showcasing their talents at the tournament all week. Get your tickets here.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Bring the house down with rock legend Sting

With a stellar lineup of musicians in town as part of Saadiyat Nights such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and of course, Sting, capitalites and visitors are in for a treat under the stars at this open air music fest. Join Sting this Saturday evening for what is sure to be a glorious performance, as we roll back the years and enjoy hits such as Desert Rose.

Sting Live, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, February 3. ticketmaster.ae

Upskill Bear Grylls style at the Mandarin Oriental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (@beargryllscamp)

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, as the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is driving in to this Saturday from Ras Al Khaimah. This is a truly unique opportunity to build, develop and refine your toolbox of survival skills in an idyllic natural setting, with signature Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental luxury all along. Read our full tried-and-tested review here.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 3, 9.30 am onwards, Dhs450 4-hour experience, Dhs1,250 24-hour experience. Tel: (0)2 690 73410. @mo_emiratespalace

Sunday, February 4

Ride with Rixos

To mark World Cancer Day, the third edition of #RidewithRixos takes place this weekend at the Rixos Marina. Join hands and get pedalling along Abu Dhabi’s majestic shoreline. You’ll be replenished and refreshed throughout with their beverage partners, and all you need to bring is your bike and helmet. Register here to secure your spot.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sunday February 4, 6.45 am onwards. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Enjoy a fun day out with the family

A day of wholesome family fun awaits at the Yas Acres Family Fair this Saturday, with the event rolling out a variety of activities for all ages. Highlights to look forward to include engaging children’s activities, complimentary access to the Little Acres Kids Club, and of course, delightful food options including beef sliders, cheese & veggie paninis, barbecue chicken wings, Wagyu beef nachos and more. Come on down for a Saturday filled with fun and joy for all.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday February 3, 11 am to 7 pm, from Dhs35. Tel: (0) 208 7222. @yasacresgolfcc

Celebrate the legacy of a timeless Italian powerhouse

Taking place in the capital for the second year in a row, Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi arrives at the Yas Marina Circuit and will thrill fans all weekend long. The celebration includes an electrifying line up of events and activities, including the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, F1 Clienti and XX Programme. Round three of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East Season Four will take place on February 3 and 4, and iconic models, heart pounding pitstop action, and the beauty of these pristine Italian machines are sure to set your weekend alight. More information here.

Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 4. @ymcofficial

