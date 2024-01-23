Sponsored: Zero Gravity is taking you straight to Koh Samui…

This weekend a full moon is upon us, and to celebrate, Zero Gravity is throwing the ultimate beach party under the stars. This isn’t just any beach party though, the team are going Koh Samui-style, with UV paint, glow in the dark decor and even a fire show.

Taking place on Saturday January 27 from 8pm, the best news is there’s free access all night long for everyone.

Forget popping bottles and dressing to the nines, this casual bash is all about music, dancing, and having the time of your lives. The free-to-enter event will offer deals on Thai-style drinks buckets, as well as authentic street food stations to really transport you to the island life.

Music throughout the night will be provided by guest DJs Somalie and Soulninja, playing all the deep tribal house tunes to keep the full moon party spirit alive. Even though the party is free entry, if you’re interested in booking a beach cabana, the number to call is (0)4 399 0009.

So, get ready to kick off your shoes and dance all night long on the sand, under the lunar glow of this month’s full moon.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 2am, Saturday January 27, free entry. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai