Here at What’s On, we like to keep our finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s new and exciting in Abu Dhabi. And we make it our mission to make sure you’re always in the know, too. Which is why we’ve created Abu Dhabi Insiders, our new community for those that are passionate about being first in at the capital’s coolest new spots.

And we’re kicking off in style, taking you to the sun-soaked shores of the Southern Italian Riviera with our first What’s On Insiders event on Friday January 12 at the soon-to-open Amalfi Beach Lounge at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from 5.30pm, the exclusive event is free for a limited number of guests, and will serve up stunning sips, sorbet-hued sunsets, and the finest flavours of Italy’s foodie towns.

Amalfi Beach Lounge is all about laidback vibes, cool tunes, master mixology and Mediterranean flavours. The only reminder you’ll have that you’ve not left your bags for the sun-soaked Mediterranean are the picturesque sunset views over the Khor Al Maqta creek.

How do I become a What’s On Insider?

It’s very simple – and free to join. You just need to register to our guest list via email to Taran.Singh@motivate.ae. Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis. So be sure to RSVP at the soonest.

Tell us a little more about Amalfi

Adding to the already impressive culinary line-up at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Amalfi Beach Lounge is set to be your favourite new seaside spot.

By day, you can soak up the sun over a long leisurely lunch in a refined social setting, where shades of oceanic turquoise and bright white evoke memories of Italy’s most beloved shore-side spots. As day turns to night this sun-kissed lounge is all about the picture-perfect sunsets, where you can enjoy signature sips on the sand.

After dark, you’ll want to make Amalfi Beach Lounge your next date night spot, with a romantic feel that oozes Positano appeal. Further adding to the atmosphere, on weekends you’ll be able to enjoy all of this plus live entrainment befitting of the beautiful setting.

On the food front, the menu is inspired by southern Italy, with dishes like charcoal grilled octopus, fried anchovies, porcini mushroom arancini and the signature Amalfi lemon tart. It’s all paired with an extensive and impressive beverage menu of craft cocktails, designed for the beachy setting. An alfresco lounge is also the perfect spot for shisha, which is served here daily.

Abu Dhabi Insiders by What’s On at Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, 5.30pm, Friday January 12. RSVP via taran.singh@motivate.ae. shangri-la.com/abudhabi/shangrila/. @amalfibeachlounge