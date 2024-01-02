6 novel things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Jan 2 to 4
Rolling out the red carpet for a new year…
Let’s all stand up, put our hands together and welcome 2024. 2023 was a ball, especially in the capital and we are positively positive this rodeo will be no different. To kick off the new year with style and substance, we have a smashing list of the most fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Here are 6 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Tuesday, January 2
Kick things off with a meal at elegant Éla Éla
Find Mediterranean hospitality and family get-togethers at Éla Éla in Yas Marina. Newly opened and flourishing on the scene, this spot is all about authentic Greek delicacies and memorable experiences.
Éla Éla, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 56 603 7500. @elaela.ae
Immerse yourself in natural wonders at the Salt Lakes
Head over to Salt Lakes near Al Wathba Wildlife Reserve, to capture snaps with the narrow pastel green lakes filled with crystalline lily pad features. You can find the exact location on Google Maps, but getting there is an experience in itself. Load up the SUV, pack snacks and supplies, and make sure you’re all fuelled up for this adventure of a lifetime.
Wednesday, January 3
Keep the celebrations going with a turkey takeaway
If you’re still holding on to the last echoes of the festive seasone, we have something for you. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr (still) has a terrific turkey takeaway from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill. Available until January 7, pick from three turkey sizes, complete with an assortment of sides, stuffing, pies, soups, sauces, and a medley of festive desserts. If you’ve had your fill of turkey already, you can also order a cooked-to-order sirloin. Just make sure to give them a heads up 24 hours prior.
Price: Dhs570 for 5kg to 6kg, Dhs725 for 7kg to 8kg, Dhs835 for 9kg to 10kg. Dhs359 per kg for sirloin
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 654 3291. fairmont.com
Enjoy an afternoon tea to start off the year
The Pearl Rotana Capital Centre’s chic and modern Chai Lobby Lounge is a great place to grab a cup (or several) of tea, and with these being the inaugural sips of this year, you’re going to want to choose wisely. Enjoy a selection of refreshing beverages, delicious sweets and dreamy desserts in a calm, relaxing ambiance after a long week. Or just any day of the week, since they’re open for business daily and tea is a great idea seven days a week.
Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs20, 7am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 307 5553. @pearlrotana
Thursday, January 4
Sip on some at this sundowner spot
The Sunday to Friday ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ deal is just Dhs150 per guest and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between midday and 8pm, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to their luxurious purple cushion loungers. Pulse is their Thursday night session with big beats and submerged seats, and it comes to you with a three-hour beverage package (ladies Dhs150, gents Dhs200).
W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 11am to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi
Get moving for that New Year’s resolution
A hike is a pretty solid way to break a sweat and challenge yourself, and if that’s your thing, head over to Jebel Hafeet. Situated in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi’s only mountainous region, the area offers a variety of rewarding hikes. There’s the Green Mubazzarah Park, and also the ‘smuggler’s route’ which commences from the Desert Park on the far side of the mountain. Both are considered an intermediate-level challenge with some loose rocks, so head over with prior experience.
Images: Getty/Supplied/Unsplash/What’s On archive