Rolling out the red carpet for a new year…

Let’s all stand up, put our hands together and welcome 2024. 2023 was a ball, especially in the capital and we are positively positive this rodeo will be no different. To kick off the new year with style and substance, we have a smashing list of the most fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Here are 6 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Tuesday, January 2

Kick things off with a meal at elegant Éla Éla

Find Mediterranean hospitality and family get-togethers at Éla Éla in Yas Marina. Newly opened and flourishing on the scene, this spot is all about authentic Greek delicacies and memorable experiences.

Éla Éla, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 56 603 7500. @elaela.ae

Immerse yourself in natural wonders at the Salt Lakes

Head over to Salt Lakes near Al Wathba Wildlife Reserve, to capture snaps with the narrow pastel green lakes filled with crystalline lily pad features. You can find the exact location on Google Maps, but getting there is an experience in itself. Load up the SUV, pack snacks and supplies, and make sure you’re all fuelled up for this adventure of a lifetime.

Wednesday, January 3

Keep the celebrations going with a turkey takeaway

A post shared by Fairmont Bab Al Bahr (@fairmontbabalbahr)

If you’re still holding on to the last echoes of the festive seasone, we have something for you. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr (still) has a terrific turkey takeaway from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill. Available until January 7, pick from three turkey sizes, complete with an assortment of sides, stuffing, pies, soups, sauces, and a medley of festive desserts. If you’ve had your fill of turkey already, you can also order a cooked-to-order sirloin. Just make sure to give them a heads up 24 hours prior.

Price: Dhs570 for 5kg to 6kg, Dhs725 for 7kg to 8kg, Dhs835 for 9kg to 10kg. Dhs359 per kg for sirloin

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 654 3291. fairmont.com

Enjoy an afternoon tea to start off the year