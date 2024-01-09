This could help offset the seasonal spending blues…

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have just announced that as part of a ‘facilitated payment’ service, motorists in the capital can now pay their traffic fines in convenient installments.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive

The initiative will offer drivers convenient options to pay their fines with a minimum collective value of Dhs3,000, as long as they are credit card holders from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank or Emirates Islamic Bank. More banks are expected to be included in the scheme during the course of the year, and you can schedule your payments over set terms of three, six, nine or twelve months, interest-free.

You can avail of this new service through the capital’s TAMM service centres or at the various Customer Happiness Centres, by paying your fines via credit card and then instructing your bank to schedule the rest of the payments over the above periods.

The new service is in line with the ITC’s continued endeavours aimed at boosting residents’ satisfaction in the capital, and improving the city’s status as one of the world’s most liveable cities.