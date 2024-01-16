There’s never a bad time for a brand new restaurant, lounge or bar concept to open in the capital…

Crafty Fox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Nestled neatly at Yas Links, this relaxed new gastropub has just made its debut in the capital, and is the ideal spot for when you want to catch a game, meet up with friends, stop by to or from a round of golf, or if you’re just feeling like a good old gastropub. With a savvy selection of pub eats and a neat beverage collection, this one is a must visit.

Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 2 404 3081, @craftyfox.yaslinks

Perlage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Ultra-luxe bar and lounge Perlage from the Tashas Group is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and this is one concept that’s had capitalites wowed from the get-go. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do, and you’ll want to kick back and relax as you show up at your finest to enjoy this experience.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

Ma Buckley’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

An ode to your friendly neighbourhood Irish pub, Ma Buckley’s is now open at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri and offers you a classic Irish pub experience, while also giving you the option of being seated overlooking the water. On your way there, immerse yourself in a traditional Souk experience with traditional markets paving the way to this great new concept. Fun times on tap.

Ma Buckley’s, Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 2pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3.30pm, Sun 9am to 3pm. Tel: (0)2 642 8600, @ma_buckleys

Sand and Koal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

The latest concept from the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sand and Koal is Abu Dhabi’s newest beach lounge and restaurant. Grab a seat at at this al fresco dining destination and indulge in open fire cooking, as you lose yourself to the elements of nature while we make the most of these cooler months in the capital.

Sand and Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @sandandkoal.uae

Nuri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

That Yas Bay is possibly the hottest location in town for emerging new concepts is no secret, and sleek Korean steakhouse Nuri only underscores that reputation. Get set for an immensely enjoyable restaurant and bar experience amid both gorgeous interiors and in a superb al fresco setting overlooking Yas Bay. Their sizzling live barbecue demo only makes things better, as do attractions such as private karaoke rooms for when you want to let loose and unwind with the gang.

Nuri Grill and Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thu to Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 211 5151, @nurigrillbar

Bua Thai Café

Chef Buaban C. Tucker brings her culinary tale to Abu Dhabi, with her second restaurant in the capital after the success of Desert Lotus. Indulge in authentic Thai delights such as their signature Pad Thai, the refreshing sundae sticky mango rice, and much more.

Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 2 575 3158. @buathaicafe

Alya

Alya takes you on a thrilling culinary journey of Lebanese culinary delights. The waterfront restaurant is curated by renowned chefs, and amid rustic decor and an immersive dining experience, you’re served lavish Arabic feasts and selective creations for lunch and dinner.

Alya, Beach Rotana Residences, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 555 0018 @alyarestaurantuae

Origami

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, supplied