14 great hospitality concepts now open in Abu Dhabi
There’s never a bad time for a brand new restaurant, lounge or bar concept to open in the capital…
Crafty Fox
Nestled neatly at Yas Links, this relaxed new gastropub has just made its debut in the capital, and is the ideal spot for when you want to catch a game, meet up with friends, stop by to or from a round of golf, or if you’re just feeling like a good old gastropub. With a savvy selection of pub eats and a neat beverage collection, this one is a must visit.
Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 2 404 3081, @craftyfox.yaslinks
Perlage
Ultra-luxe bar and lounge Perlage from the Tashas Group is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and this is one concept that’s had capitalites wowed from the get-go. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do, and you’ll want to kick back and relax as you show up at your finest to enjoy this experience.
Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae
Ma Buckley’s
An ode to your friendly neighbourhood Irish pub, Ma Buckley’s is now open at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri and offers you a classic Irish pub experience, while also giving you the option of being seated overlooking the water. On your way there, immerse yourself in a traditional Souk experience with traditional markets paving the way to this great new concept. Fun times on tap.
Ma Buckley’s, Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 2pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 3.30pm, Sun 9am to 3pm. Tel: (0)2 642 8600, @ma_buckleys
Sand and Koal
The latest concept from the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sand and Koal is Abu Dhabi’s newest beach lounge and restaurant. Grab a seat at at this al fresco dining destination and indulge in open fire cooking, as you lose yourself to the elements of nature while we make the most of these cooler months in the capital.
Sand and Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @sandandkoal.uae
Nuri
That Yas Bay is possibly the hottest location in town for emerging new concepts is no secret, and sleek Korean steakhouse Nuri only underscores that reputation. Get set for an immensely enjoyable restaurant and bar experience amid both gorgeous interiors and in a superb al fresco setting overlooking Yas Bay. Their sizzling live barbecue demo only makes things better, as do attractions such as private karaoke rooms for when you want to let loose and unwind with the gang.
Nuri Grill and Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thu to Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 211 5151, @nurigrillbar
Bua Thai Café
Chef Buaban C. Tucker brings her culinary tale to Abu Dhabi, with her second restaurant in the capital after the success of Desert Lotus. Indulge in authentic Thai delights such as their signature Pad Thai, the refreshing sundae sticky mango rice, and much more.
Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 2 575 3158. @buathaicafe
Alya
Alya takes you on a thrilling culinary journey of Lebanese culinary delights. The waterfront restaurant is curated by renowned chefs, and amid rustic decor and an immersive dining experience, you’re served lavish Arabic feasts and selective creations for lunch and dinner.
Alya, Beach Rotana Residences, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 555 0018 @alyarestaurantuae
Origami
Japanese culinary craftsmanship has arrived in the capital with Origami Sushi finally landing in Abu Dhabi with its fifth location in the UAE. Located at Marsa Al Bateen Marina, stunning Japanese interiors, a private ‘koshitsu room’ capable of seating eight, and exclusive specials including a selection of soups, small plates, salads, sushi, robata (fireside cooking), skewers and large plates are everything you need for your next memorable meal.
Origami, Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fri to sun 12pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 563 4073. @origamisushi
Bella Vita
This chic, gorgeous, two-floor space in Khalifa City serves up incredible Mediterranean and Italian-inspired delights, and is a spot you will find yourself losing yourself in for hours. Chef Lev’s beautifully-curated dishes are perfect for any time of the day, as is a supreme coffee selection that packs in the finest blends.
Bella Vita by Labelle, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight daily. Tel: (0)52 910 7272. @bellavita.ad
Mika
Newly established in Yas Marina, Mika blends Middle Eastern touches with rich Mediterranean heritage, bringing you unique flavours and experiences backed by seasonal, ethically sourced produce. The casual yet contemporary dining space, coupled with an open kitchen setting, allows you to witness your meals being prepared, as you wait on specials such as the vintage Aquitaine caviar to the bone-in ribeye and handkerchief pasta selections.
Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0) 56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi
Entrecote Café de Paris
Adding to The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of superb dining options, Entrecote serves a stunning selection of exclusive options for the steak lover in you, with their creations sizzling in signature butter. If you’ve been to their location at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more.
Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @entrecotecafedeparis
CRAFT by Side Hustle
Groundbreaking concept, CRAFT by Side Hustle is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and this game-changing brewery and restaurant welcomes one and all to experience their brews over traditional Louisiana-style grub, including small plates of blue spanner crab beignets, crispy cornmeal fritter hush puppies and their shrimp queso topped with chicken chicharron to name a few. For those sitting down with bigger appetites, smokehouse platters featuring juicy brisket, ribs and chorizo sausage pack a punch you’ll sure to be back for.
Craft by Side Hustle, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to 1am, Fri and Sat 11am to 3am. Tel: (0)2 631 9855. @craft_by_sidehustle
Porto Gina
Amalfi Beach Lounge
Abu Dhabi’s newest beachside spot, Amalfi Lounge, has just opened its doors at the Shangri-La Qaryat and Beri, and if sun-drenched views of the Sheikh Zayed mosque are what you’re after on a beachside setting, few spots will offer you one better than Amalfi Lounge will. This spot has you revelling in laidback vibes, live entertainment, master mixology and Mediterranean flavours, with turquoise hues to boot.
Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 509 8888. shangri-la.com/abudhabi/shangrila/. @amalfibeachlounge
