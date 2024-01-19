All the gastronomical reasons to visit artsy restaurant Trove in Dubai Mall

Sponsored: Food equals art here at Trove…

If you’re looking to take a break from your retail therapy or window shopping at The Dubai Mall, you’re in for an Instagrammable treat if you visit Trove Restaurant.

And there are plenty of reasons to keep revisiting as Trove has launched a number of culinary offerings.

On Thursday, you can enjoy Troveback Nights where you can enjoy a night dedicated to the good old 90’s and 2000’s. It runs from 9pm until late.

On Friday, your night takes on an energetic turn to gear you up for the weekend with Trove’s R&B Night. Head here from 9pm onwards.

Want to start your day off on the right note? The best way to do it is with a good breakfast. And the best part, you don’t have to wake up very early as the breakfast at Trove runs from 10am to 3pm. You can pick from an iconic Turkish Breakfast or numerous international options.

Fan of seafood? Besides the cool artistic ambiance at Trove, the team believe that ‘Food is Art’. This translates into their dishes so you can expect some of the freshest catch of the day. The best way to indulge is at the seafood market.

Besides the Instagrammable food and decor, you’re in for a visual treat as the restaurant offers front-row view of the mesmerizing fountain show and the iconic Burj Khalifa. You can choose to sit indoors and soak in the cool art, or you can pick a seat outdoors on the terrace and enjoy the cool weather.

For bookings or more information, reach out to the restaurant on 04 347 7444.

Trove Restaurant, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 347 7444, @thetrove, troverestaurant.com

Images: Supplied by Trove