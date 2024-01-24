Sponsored: Say hola to a brand new brunch…

Step into the world of Jaleo by José Andrés at Atlantis The Royal, where plates are more than just a meal – they are an invitation to share and savour the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine.

Created by the renowned Chef José Andrés, Jaleo is an ode to the chef’s cherished childhood dishes, in an inviting and vibrant space with open kitchens and a terrace that centres around a lovely olive tree.

At the heart of Jaleo’s philosophy is the idea that plates are meant to be shared, fostering an atmosphere perfect for good friends and great conversation. And that’s exactly what’s inspired the brand’s first ever brunch, ¡La Feria Brunch!, running every Saturday.

Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, Jaleo invites you to embark on a vibrant brunch experience every Saturday, complete with flamenco dancers and live music. What more could you need?

Expect to tuck into plates of signature tapas designed for sharing, hearty paellas that transport you to the streets of Spain, served straight from bubbling pans in the show kitchen, and summery, fruity sangrias that add a refreshing touch to your experience. Explore a selection of the finest Spanish cheeses, wines, and sherries, each contributing to the rich cultural mosaic that defines Spanish gastronomy.

Gather with friends and family, and let Jaleo by José Andrés be the backdrop for laughter, shared moments, and the joy of discovering the diverse and authentic flavours of Spain.

Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs493 including Cava. atlantis.com

Images: Supplied