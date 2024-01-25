Feast your eyes on 360-degree, uninterrupted island bliss on Hudayriyat Island…

Imagine you were on an island, with gorgeous views of endless blue waters, far far away from…

…No, you don’t need to imagine it: the stunning new Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Villas have just turned your vision to reality.

Abu Dhabi’s favourite adventure island escape, Hudayriyat Island, has just expanded its lifestyle and luxury offerings with the unveiling of the stunning new Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Villas. The latest addition, by leisure developer Modon, elevates Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat’s striking portfolio, by offering staycationers, glamping enthusiasts, tourists, and just about anyone that enjoys a spellbinding Maldivian retreat mere minutes away from the core of the capital city.

With 14 fabulous overwater villas and 17 ocean-view ones amplifying your island bliss as you take in breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, you’re well and truly transported to waterfront wonderland on Hudayriyat Island. Once you’re inside, exceptional amenities and brand new offerings set the standard, with unprecedented options available at your fingertips when you check in to this sea-facing haven. All of this adds to existing luxury tents and retro transporters that have been converted into gorgeous living spaces.

When you’re done drinking in those pristine views of mesmerising waters and golden sands on this island paradise, you can enjoy a delicious selection of eats at their contemporary specialty fine-dining restaurant, La Cocinna, as you dig into Latin-Spanish offerings and enjoy the uninterrupted views you came for (and will never want to get away from).

The bar just got raised even higher, so book your stays here.

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 691 0200. @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Media: @whatsonabudhabi, supplied