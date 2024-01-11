From beautiful natural beaches to one of the world’s highest resorts…

If you’re dreaming of taking a break, a short-haul getaway could be just what you need. The central location of the UAE means you’re spoiled for choice with where to go, with an array of box-ticking destinations all within easy reach. But among the closest – and most visually appealing – destinations is neighbouring Oman, which can be reached on a short flight or drive, depending on where you’re headed. And with complimentary upgrades, discounted activities and attractive room rates for UAE residents, now is the perfect time to plan a staycation in Oman.

Here are 7 of the best staycation deals across the Sultanate right now.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay

Dubai-born hospitality brand Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts debuted Jumeirah Muscat Bay in 2022. Complete with sea-facing rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars including a rooftop dining option and a Talise Spa, this is one of the most exciting new openings in recent years in the Sultanate. If you’re a GCC resident, there’s a special staycation rate that allows you to take 20 per cent off the best available rate. They’ll also include breakfast at Peridot, 20 per cent off food and beverage at Tarini Lobby Lounge and all-day diner, Peridot; and 15 per cent off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Saraya Bandar Jissah, rates from Dhs1.376. Tel: (968) 249 31000. jumeirah.com

The Chedi Muscat

The Chedi set the gold standard for five-star hotels in the sultanate when it opened in 2003, and it’s been welcoming guests to enjoy its Arabian hospitality ever since. Set over a sprawling twenty-one-acre garden oasis, there’s 158 Omani-influenced guestrooms and villas to choose from at the beach resort, plus six restaurants, three swimming pools and a balinese spa complete with 13 treatment rooms. Book in advanced for stays up to September 30, 2024, and take advantage of 20 per cent off the best available rate, a welcome drink upon arrival, a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant, and a daily replenishment of the minibar.

The Chedi Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs980, until September 30. Tel: (968) 2452 4400. ghmhotels.com

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat

Just twenty minutes outside of Muscat, feel worlds away from the city at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah. Home to a duo of hotels: Al Waha and Al Bandar, this beautiful property is packed with activities to suit travellers of all ages. With the resort’s Refuel package, when you stay for two nights, you’ll get a buffet dinner at either Al Tanoor or Samba restaurant, plus an OMR30 (Dhs285) credit to redeem against food and drink. There’s also 50 per cent off dining for those aged six to 12. Plus, families can bask in the sun on the 500 metre sandy beach, dive into six swimming pools, laze around on Muscat’s only lazy river and drop little ones at the kids’ club, packed with activities to keep them entertained.

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat, Oman, min, two-night stay, rates from Dhs1,717 for two nights. Tel: (968) 2477 6666. shangri-la.com

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Set within the stunning natural surroundings of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara comes complete with endless ocean views, powder white soft sands and a beautifully landscaped garden, serving as the perfect spot for a laid back break. You’ll want to take a flight to Salalah to get to this spot on the south coast (rather than face the grueling 12-hour drive from Dubai), but once you flop down on one of the infinity poolside loungers, it’s all about blissful beachfront relaxation. GCC residents can explore Salalah’s coastal beauty with 25 per cent off luxury rooms and villas, complimentary breakfast at all-day dining restaurant, Sakalan and a further 25 per cent off additional food and drink at the resort’s collection of restaurants.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Salalah, rates from Dhs1,258. Tel: (02) 322 8222. anantara.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

If you’re happy to forgo a beach break for killer views, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is the spot for your next Oman staycation. Found two hours inland from the capital of Muscat, it’s earned itself the accolade as one of the world’s highest resorts. It’s home to a collection of 82 canyon view rooms, plus for those looking for more seclusion and their own private pool, there’s 33 private villas. Spend days hiking or zip-lining or try your hand at archery, then make it back to the resort in time for a sunset dip in the infinity pool to make the most of the insta-worthy sunsets. A special staycation rate for GCC residents offers one-night stays from Dhs1,662, which includes a daily breakfast for two at Al Maisan, 20 per cent savings on restaurant dining and selected spa treatments, plus a credit of OMR10 (Dhs95) for rooms and OMR25 (Dhs240) for suites that are booked directly on anantara.com.

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwan, rates from Dhs1,662. Tel: (02) 521 8000. anantara.com

Kempinski Muscat

Set within Muscat’s Al Mouj community, the grand and traditional Kempinski Muscat unrolls along six kilometers of beautiful coastline, making it a great beach retreat in the city. The 310 rooms and suites all look onto the resort or face the sea, and there’s a range of categories including family rooms and a range of serviced apartments ideal for longer stays. Leisure facilities include almost a dozen restaurants – serving everything from Indian to European flavours – and there’s even a bowling alley for a little friendly competition. Plus a pampering spa, two swimming pools, a kids’ pool, tennis court and watersports. To allow you to make the most of all the hotel facilities, as well as Muscat’s star attractions, when you stay for a minimum of 3 nights you’ll get 20 per cent off the best available rate.

Kempinski Muscat, Al Mouj, Muscat, rates from Dhs1,115. Tel: (968) 2498 5000. kempinski.com

Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Flanked by magnificent mountains on one side and the turqouise sea on the other, this regal Ritz-Carlton property is laced with Omani influence, from the decor to the dining. Recently renovated rooms are light and airy, and come with lovely views of the locale, and the on-property facilities include a grand three-floor spa set within a building best described as like an Arabian Fort, where you’ll find treatments that use an array of locally sourced ingredients. Getaway for a romantic couples break, and you’ll get a two-night stay in a lagoon room, breakfast in bed once during your stay, plus a blissful 60-minute couples massage. To further enhance your stay, you’ll be able to dine around the hotel’s collection of restaurants and bars with 20 per cent off. Book and stay by June 30 using the code ROM to avail the deal.

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, rates from Dhs2,090 per night, based on a two-night stay. Tel: (968) 2479 9666. marriott.com