Treat yourself, even on a Tuesday…

There are always plenty of brunches to enjoy in Dubai. No matter the restaurant or the time of day apparently, there are evening brunches popping up all across Dubai and there three just happen to be some of the newest ones to try.

Here are 3 brand new evening brunches to check out in Dubai.

Josette

The fabulous French found in DIFC has just launched a brand new Tuesday evening brunch that is complete with all the spectacular fanfare of Josette. The glamorous evening is accompanied by live entertainment too. Don’t forget, going to Josette is an occasion, so dress the part.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Tues from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs850 Champagne. @josettedubai

BA! Boldly Asian

Friday and Saturday nights at BA! Boldy Asian is turning things up a notch with their brand-new evening brunch, expect an array of drinks, a DJ bumping out your favourite 80s hits and an incredible list of yummy bites including crispy pork wontons, sticky ribs and more.

BA! Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri and Sat from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 457 3457 @ba.boldlyasian

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIZA African Restaurant & Lounge (@kizadubai)

This pan-African restaurant has just launched a brand new evening brunch taking place every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm. Get ready for a blend of African flavours, sounds and vibes. Prices start from Dhs195 so it’s the perfect excuse for post-work dinner with your work besties.

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Thurs from 8pm to 10pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)4 453 9038 @kizadubai

Images: Supplied