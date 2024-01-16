A big brunch bonanza served up against a blissful beachside backdrop…



With a reservation at their Saturday brunch at White, we arrive at the Jumeirah Saadiyat Island. Descending the stairs to the sprawling resort’s lower level, what we’re introduced to is truly a unique sight to behold in the capital. The chic, multi-cuisine brunch at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant is an al-fresco slash indoor space, in almost a horizontal targa-top style setting.

If you prefer to be seated in the comfort of the air-con and stay shaded, you have the option to do just that as bustling service staff are quick to hand you your welcome beverage. If you’ve arrived in boat shoes and prefer to soak in beachside balminess as you down fresh seafood selections and bubbles, you can opt for that with a seat on the terrace. This is the best of both worlds.

The dining space leads you to an enticing pool area and the vastness of Saadiyat beach, while a supreme spread beckons indoors. Take a detailed tour of the space before you alight at your preferred food station, which will have you burning calories just as quickly as you pile them on with table after table of endless eats on display for you to savour. Craving crabmeat, sashimi, oysters or caviar? Only a table away. Prefer to stick with Mediterranean classics like olive-drenched hummus, falafels, and healthy heaps of incredible salads? Grab some tongs and heap them on. Game for heavier mains like pasta, pizza, South Asian or skewers? You’ll have your pick. And if that’s not enough, live stations are a mainstay on the capital’s brunch scene, and this one is no different.

One thing’s for sure though, you’ll certainly be back at the buffet table for a second plate, if not for a third.

Hours slip by as perfectly tanned folk return from the sea, sip on cooling drinks and begin to fill up. And while you’re busy digging into an incredible selection of starters, beverages, seafood, mains and of course, dessert, a percussionist rolls out handmade beats to keep the energy in the room fun, vivacious and relaxed. They want you to remember this is Saturday, and the only real ‘dress code’ is to sit back and relax as you savour the best of White.

What’s On Verdict: If you’re undecided on whether you should spend Saturday indulging in cuisines or lounging about on the beach, get yourself to White, so you can have your brunch and eat it too.

White, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs600 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 811 4342, Jumeirah.com