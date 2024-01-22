Construction has officially begun on the USD1.5 billion skyscraper, Burj Azizi…

Set to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline, Dubai will soon be home to a new landmark architectural marvel: Burj Azizi.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite World Trade Centre (between Ascott Park Place and voco Dubai), the mega project will be the second tallest tower in Dubai.

Scheduled to be completed by 2028, Burj Azizi will be home to a vertical shopping mall, a “seven-star” hotel, luxury residences, an observation deck, and several high-end restaurants.

While the official height of the tower has yet to be confirmed, we do know that it’s set to be the second-tallest building in Dubai after the Burj Khalifa. At 828 metres high, the Burj Khalifa has held the title of world’s tallest building for 14 years – and counting.

To be the second tallest, Burj Azizi will need to be a minimum height of 450 meters to pass the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, the world’s tallest residential clock tower, which is currently under construction in Dubai Marina.

“Today is a special day as we finally break ground on one of my dream projects in Dubai. While the formal ceremony will be held later, I am delighted to be marking this occasion with our own team at Azizi – a team that will be building this iconic tower,” said Mr. Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments.

“This tower will be our legacy. With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people.”

