To conclude their exciting Winter Shopping Season programming, Abu Dhabi Retail has joined hands with homegrown pop-up concept Mirbad, to present the Mirbad Hotel from January 25 to 29 at The Bridge, Al Maryah Island.

Over the five days of this exciting activation right by one of Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destinations, get set to be transported through a meticulously designed space with installations that will fire up your ‘gram beautifully.

The Mirbad Hotel pop-up promises exciting performances and dances at this unique fusion of luxury, creativity and art, and you can also experience some of the region’s most coveted designers, creators and artists such as Azar Gems, AHR Atelier and Oud Khoori. A total of over 100 regional brands will bring their best to the stage, as the exciting seasonal retail season comes to a close after the fabulous festivities of the past few weeks.

The Bridge, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, January 25 to 29, 4pm to midnight. @by.mirbad

