Sponsored: Along with Sunday roasts and Valentine’s Day dinners, it’s fair to say Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites has all your foodie cravings covered…

Brunch lovers, get ready for a tastebud takeover… Observatory Bar & Grill is unveiling its latest culinary masterpiece – B@52, a Saturday brunch extravaganza that’s set to steal the spotlight. Say goodbye to the familiar Sky High Brunch, as B@52 promises a refreshed concept that’s as brilliant as ever.

Located on the 52nd floor of the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Observatory Bar & Grill sets the stage for a dazzling brunch experience. Picture this: DJ beats filling the air, live beverage stations, inventive cocktails, and a bespoke three-course set menu against a breathtaking 360-degree panorama of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Feast your way through tantalizing starters like charred edamame or salmon crudo, followed by a mouthwatering selection of mains – think chicken tacos, braised beef sliders, or spicy corn on the cob. Cap off this culinary journey with a sweet finale featuring vanilla cream brûlée and brioche & nutty chocolate.

For just Dhs295 per person, you’ll unlock a three-hour unlimited cocktails package from Aperol spritz to a live espresso martini station. Upgrade your experience with an extra two hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs375 per person.

And for those cosy Sundays, head over to The Croft for a traditional Sunday roast, complete with all the trimmings. Your weekend plans just got a whole lot tastier…

Love is in the air

And that’s not all… This Valentine’s Day, elevate your romantic rendezvous with Observatory’s enchanting three-course set menu. Let live entertainment serenade you as you relish delectable dishes amidst the mesmerizing views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. It’s priced at Dhs650 per couple.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

