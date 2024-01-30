Hakkasan unveils a spectacular limited-edition menu that captures the essence of Chinese New Year. Indulge in highlights such as the smoked eight treasure duck, the wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles, and to conclude your meal, the cayenne chocolate mousse accompanied by a spicy raspberry compote and salted streusel. For beverages, sip on the red dragon, available as a cocktail or a mocktail. To fire up the festive entertainment, a vibrant lion dance will entertain you on February 9 and 10.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs488. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri launches its special lunar afternoon tea, as we celebrate the Lunar New Year and soak in a few more weeks of gorgeous weather in the capital. With flavoursome delights such as the matcha rare cheesecake, deep-fried prawn cheese roll and the Beijing mask profiterole along signature teas, coffee or bubbles, you have a great spread to look forward to all month long.

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 29, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs235 house. Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi

Laduree

Luxury French patisserie brand Laduree had you covered throughout the festive season, and they have your back now. For Chinese New Year, a delightful dessert experience has been launched with a limited-edition Chinese New Year macaron box, available at outlets across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Laduree, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs150. Tel:(0)2 672 2673. @ladureeuae