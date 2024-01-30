3 places to celebrate Chinese New Year in Abu Dhabi
Enter the Year of the Dragon…
Hakkasan
Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs488. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi
Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri
Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri launches its special lunar afternoon tea, as we celebrate the Lunar New Year and soak in a few more weeks of gorgeous weather in the capital. With flavoursome delights such as the matcha rare cheesecake, deep-fried prawn cheese roll and the Beijing mask profiterole along signature teas, coffee or bubbles, you have a great spread to look forward to all month long.
Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 29, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs235 house. Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi
Laduree
Luxury French patisserie brand Laduree had you covered throughout the festive season, and they have your back now. For Chinese New Year, a delightful dessert experience has been launched with a limited-edition Chinese New Year macaron box, available at outlets across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
Laduree, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs150. Tel:(0)2 672 2673. @ladureeuae