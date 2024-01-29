Sponsored: A meal of fabulously French fare could land you a trip to the fabulous French capital…

Inject a little joie de vivre into your V-Day celebrations at oh-so-chic La Cantine. A firm favourite on the French dining scene, this sleek Parisian-inspired eatery has all the ingredients for a romance-inducing Valentine’s Day. But it’s not just about dinner, as one lucky couple will snap up an unforgettable trip to the city of love, Paris, with a two-night getaway to the haute SO/ Paris up for grabs.

In the sleek surrounds of the restaurant’s signature white and red interiors, where walls are splashed with vibrant artworks and the soundtrack is always on-hand to ensure the vibes are on-point, guests can look forward to a decadent array of Valentine’s Day dishes. There’s no limiting set-menu or pricey wine pairing, just a simple Dhs500 minimum spend per person. As well as enjoying the modern French fare served up on the restaurant’s impressive a la carte menu, there will be specials just for February 14, including Gillardeau oyster with green apple and yuzu kosho, foie gras and mushroom ravioli with peppercorn foam, Dover sole grenobloise, and a sweet finale with the strawberry, raspberry and cherry mousse. It’s all paired with expert mixology from the talented team of bartenders, on hand to whip up signature cocktails and mocktails designed just for V-Day.

Of course, there’s still the option to order from the regular a la carte menu should you wish.

Whether you choose to dine indoors on a romantic table a deux, or reserve on the terrace, where you can enjoy your meal under the romantic twinkling city lights, you’ll enjoy the sounds of a live DJ and pianist adding to the magical mood.

Every couple that hit the Dhs500 minimum spend per person will enter into a draw to win a chance to experience the Parisian essence of La Cantine in the flesh, with a two-night stay at the high-fashion SO/ Paris.

So, what are you waiting for? Book now…

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC, 7pm onwards, Wednesday February 14, Dhs500 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai