Sponsored: This is sure to beat those January blues…

Escape the routine and bask in the lap of luxury with Kempinski Hotel’s exclusive staycation and culinary discounts.

Here are five fabulous reasons to book a date with Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates this month:

Suite dreams

Guests who book before the end of the month will seize the opportunity to bask in the lap of luxury with a 20 per cent discount on the best available rate for Grand Deluxe rooms and above categories. If you’re a member, enjoy an additional 10 per cent off, making it an offer too good to resist.

Plus, take advantage of a 15 per cent discount on the total bill at hotel restaurants, excluding in-room dining, and treat your taste buds to culinary delights at Aspen by Kempinski, Salero Tapas and Bodega, Olea, and Mosaic Chill.

For those seeking ultimate relaxation, the Sensasia Stories Spa beckons with a generous 20 per cent discount on spa treatments. And here’s a sweet deal for families – children up to 12 years old go free.

As if that weren’t enough, guests booking Executive Suite and above room categories receive two complimentary tickets to the Snow Park at Ski Dubai.

Breakfast and spa day

Embark on a day of indulgence with Aspen’s breakfast and spa packages. Kickstart your morning with a delightful breakfast at Aspen Café and follow it up with a rejuvenating 60-minute massage at Sensasia Stories Spa. Alternatively, choose the Spa Day with Afternoon Tea package, combining a warm candle massage with a lavish afternoon tea experience at Aspen. Priced at Dhs600 and Dhs650 per person respectively, these packages ensure a day filled with pure relaxation.

Business lunch

Olea promises a feast for the senses with its Business Lunch. Indulge in a modern Arabian culinary experience with a set menu priced at Dhs150. From cold mezze platters to hot mezze delights and main courses from the grill, Olea caters to all your Arabian cuisine desires. Available Monday to Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm, it’s the perfect express lunch for coworkers and friends.

Sangria and tapas

Experience the vibrant spirit of Spain with Salero’s sangria and tapas happy hour. Sip on sangria and savor your favourite hot and cold tapas from 4pm to 7pm daily, all for just Dhs75 per person. Let the authentic flavors transport you to the streets of Spain at Kempinski Hotel.

Pool day

Immerse yourself in the charm of the South of France at Mosaic Pool Bar. With ‘La Vie En Rosé’ by Whispering Angel, enjoy a bottle for Dhs390 or a glass for Dhs80 from 12pm to 8pm. The magic continues during sundowner’s hour from 5pm to 7pm, with a bottle priced at Dhs290 or a glass for Dhs60.

For more information and reservations, contact 04 409 5888 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Offer eligible on all bookings made for stays before January 31. Tel:(0)44095999 / reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Images: Provided