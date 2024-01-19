Sponsored: New year, new lineup…

Get ready to celebrate Twiggy by La Cantine’s 3rd anniversary on Saturday, January 20, with an electrifying party featuring the internationally renowned DJ Hugel.

This marks the first DJ event of 2024, promising a season of pulsating beats, dynamic performances, and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Taking a look back

Over the past three years, Twiggy by La Cantine has become a hub for music enthusiasts, hosting DJ sets from acclaimed artists such as Moojo, Valeron, Pablo Fierro, HVMZA, Francis Mercier, Moblack, and more.

The venue’s dynamic and lively ambience, coupled with top-tier DJ performances, has consistently provided guests with a unique and unforgettable experience. Twiggy’s design seamlessly combines modern aesthetics with classic sophistication, and we’re all about the sun-soaked fun-filled vibes at this What’s On Award-winning beach club. .

Cause there ain’t no party like a Twiggy party

To kick off the celebration early, Twiggy by La Cantine will open its doors at 10am, inviting guests to indulge in their favourite dishes from the a la carte menu, while sipping on delicious drinks and soaking up the fabulously French Riviera-inspired atmosphere.

An early start to the party means that you’ll be able to enjoy the best of the festivities all day long. Expect a full day of soaking up the Mediterranean spirit and immerse yourself in the Latin Tech House tunes that will set the tone for the evening.

DJ Hugel, known for his eclectic mix of house, deep house, and nu-disco, will take centre stage on Twiggy’s 3rd anniversary after sun set. The French DJ was known for being the catalyst in Latin house, thanks to his track Morenita. He has also produced remixes for tracks including Bella Ciao, Breaking Me and Mi Gente.

Supported by local DJs, the birthday bash promises to be the ultimate place to be this weekend. Join them for a night of celebration, great music, and an unbeatable atmosphere.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai Creek, Saturday, January 20 from 10am to late, Dhs250 for entry, non-redeemable, Dhs350 for sunbed, non-redeemable, lounges start from Dhs6,000 for up to six guests. twiggy.ae @twiggydubai

