The upcoming show will lead the global fashion calendar, taking place ahead of New York, Milan, and London…

Bringing a whole lot of glitz and glam to the city, the third edition of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) is set to take place this February in Dubai Design District. The Autumn/Winter 2024-25 fashion week will kick off from Sunday, February 4 to Thursday, February 8.

The dates for the upcoming show were announced on giant billboards in Times Square, New York…

The dates for the upcoming show have been pushed forward putting Dubai first on the global fashion calendar for the first time, ahead of New York, Milan, London, and Paris.

The first-ever Dubai Fashion Week (formerly Arab Fashion Week) took place in March 2023 and showcased the works of Dubai-based designers such as Dima Ayad, Bouguessa, Amato, Mrs. Keepa, and The Giving Movement as well as internationally-renowned names including Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Antonio Marras, Blumarine, and Moschino.

Then, in October 2023, the SS24 show was even bigger, with major showcases from the likes of Carolina Herrera, Rizman Ruzaini, and a closing catwalk appearance by Naomi Campbell.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District said, “In October, we set the bar for excellence high, and we are determined to follow up each edition with more outstanding, innovative and inspiring collections than the one before.”

“We are moving our Autumn/Winter dates forward to be among the early birds in the global fashion calendar, ensuring our designers can attract and engage potential buyers and investors earlier in the fiscal year.”

Dubai Fashion Week, Dubai Design District. Sunday, February 4 to Thursday, February 8, 2024. dubaifashionweek.org

Images: Social/Provided