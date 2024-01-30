Dig out those stretchy pants…

For foodies in Dubai, there are plenty of new restaurants to visit, and for one of the best ways to explore the seemingly unending culinary experiences in the city, don’t miss the Dubai Food Festival.

The citywide culinary celebration returns from April 19 to May 12 this year. Over the 23 days, foodies can expect a jam-packed culinary schedule where foodies can explore plenty of gastronomic experiences and offers. You can expect to explore a range of international cuisines and unique flavours.

The food festival celebrates and highlights food of all kinds from fine dining establishments to street food and even hidden gems.

While details on the 11th edition are yet to be released, we more or less know what we can look forward to at the food festival. Previous festivals included specially curated Foodie Experiences where diners tucked into limited-edition menus, guided food tours, and masterclasses by top chefs.

For pocket-friendly eats, a number of restaurants at past festivals served up their signature bites for just Dhs10 per plate.

During Dubai Restaurant Week, a weeklong festival within a festival, foodies will be treated to dishes from top restaurants across the city at a discounted price. In the past, the restaurants that took part in Dubai Restaurant Week included Fils, Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Coya, Clap, Carnival by Tresind, and more. And since the restaurant scene has grown in the past year, we can expect this list to be better than ever.

More information on this year’s edition will be released in the next few weeks and we are keeping our eye on any updates, so stay tuned.

Dubai Food Festival, events across the city, April 19 to May 12, details on prices and events to be announced soon, dubaifoodfestival.com | @dubaieats

Featured image: Unsplash

Article image: Supplied