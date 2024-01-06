Thousands are set to pound the roads as the annual Dubai Marathon takes over the city…

If you’ve got travel plans tomorrow, Sunday January 7, expect delays and diversions due to major Dubai road closures. This is due to the annual Dubai Marathon, which takes over the streets on Sunday morning.

For the first time since 2020, Dubai Marathon is returning to its original scenic route around Jumeirah.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared via X the planned 42km route, which will force disruption around Dubai from 6am in the morning until 1pm in the afternoon.

Check out the #DubaiMarathon 2024 route, which will start on Sunday, January 7, from 6:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Please plan your trips and set out early to ensure a timely arrival at your destinations. #RTA pic.twitter.com/Z8uIsZ9KlR — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 5, 2024

Alongside the 42.195km marathon race, there are shorter races of 4km and 10km. All three routes will take place along the same stretch of Umm Suqeim.

The route

Dubai Marathon runners will set off from just by Madinat Jumeirah, in the direction of Dubai Collefe junction on Al Sufouh. The route passes the bottom of the Palm Jumeirah trunk and goes all the way to The Westin, where it then turns back on itself at the traffic lights.

Runners will then head back along Al Sufouh, past the start point and onto Beach Road. The route continues past Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the new Marsa Al Arab, all the way to the bridge at the Creek. Then, they’ll turn back around in the direction of Madinat Jumeirah, and do that loop twice over. After that, it’s time to head towards the finish line, with runners turning left at Madinat Jumeirah at the end of the second loop, to make it to the finish line just before Dubai Police Academy.