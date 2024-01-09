The emirate beat Bali, Cancun, and Paris in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2024 awards…

For the third year in a row, Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world according to the Tripadvisor 2024 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Awards.

The travel booking and reviews platform has just unveiled its Best of the Best Destinations, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months, which saw Dubai beat the likes of London, Marrakech, Bali and Paris to snag the coveted top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The top 10 Tripadvisor most-loved destinations for 2024 are:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Bali, Indonesia London, United Kingdom Hanoi, Vietnam Rome, Italy Paris, France Cancún, Mexico Marrakech, Morocco Crete, Greece Hoi An, Vietnam

The best of the best destinations are considered the highest honour and are crowned based on the quality and quantity of reviews given within each sub-category, like hotels, restaurants, and things to do.

SEE ALSO: All five UAE major airlines ranked in world’s safest top 20

According to Tripadvisor, Dubai “is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment. Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souks.”

“If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah.”

Another big year for Dubai

From hotly anticipated hotels to new restaurants, mega festivals and cool cultural attractions, there’s plenty here to ensure 2024 is anything but a bore. Here’s our list of 24 things to look forward to in 2024.

You can view the full list of Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards 2024 here – tripadvisor.com

Images: Getty