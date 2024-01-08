The development is set to reduce travel time by 60 per cent…

Great news for Dubai motorists… The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just awarded a huge Dhs332 million contract to improve the traffic flow of Umm Suqeim Street.

The 4.6 km-long project will focus on the intersection with Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Within this space, the RTA is set to upgrade the intersection with Al Barsha South Street (located near Kings School) by constructing an 800-metre-long tunnel with four lanes in each direction on Umm Suqeim Street as well as a signalised surface intersection.

– The improvement of Umm Suqeim Street by @rta_dubai enhances the connectivity of four traffic corridors: Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, and Emirates Rd – The project enhances the link between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd – The project… pic.twitter.com/cEpJBHpwhM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 7, 2024

This will effectively boost the traffic capacity to accommodate up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors said, “The project aims to improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.”

“The project will serve various residential and development areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills. These areas have an estimated population of about two million people.”

The Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project follows the directive from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai to improve the infrastructure of the road network to match Dubai’s sustained growth, accommodate urban and population needs, and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Detailed timelines are yet to be released but stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

@rta_dubai

Images: Dubai Media Office