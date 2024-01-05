Ep5: Reborn in Dubai powered by What’s On with guest Candy Fanucci…

When we first sat down to discuss what we wanted to achieve from the Reborn in Dubai podcast, there was immediate consensus that we needed to speak to expats who have made a positive impact on Dubai society as well as achieving success in their own right. And our latest guest, the truly inspirational, Candy Fanucci is the perfect case study for this goal.

In episode five we hear highlights from her remarkable story – of the turbulent life of Candy before Dubai; how she got here; the milestones, accolades and achievements she’s stacked up since making the UAE her home; the growth that comes from self-reliance and triumph in the face of adversity; we learn about how she ‘MaGyvered’ (you might have to Google that one Gen Z) ingenious solutions to challenging problems; and what the future yet still may hold. And we get an insight into the workings of her community projects – Kite Beach, X Dubai and Pirate Surf – which have enabled her to touch, and at times profoundly change, the lives of so many here in the region and beyond our borders.

With that in mind, we hope you enjoy ARRRRR chat, with the Queen of @pirate.surf, Candy Fanucci…

