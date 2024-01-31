Sponsored: A celebration of culinary excellence…

The second edition of EPICURE Culinary Month is back next month at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, and it’s set to be quite the epic gastronomic experience. Following the smashing success of the inaugural edition last year, this month-long event will bring together some of the finest culinary talent from the property for one big showcase.

These exclusive dining experiences include four hands dinners, unique collaborations and offers you don’t want to miss. The celebration starts from February 1, 2024, and will last the whole month.

Poolside BBQ

When: Sunday, February 11

Where: The World Eatery

Enjoy a simple yet exciting family barbecue with a live acoustic singer, kids’ activities, and a selection of BBQ classics, a salad bar, a pastry counter and vegan options from Dhs250 for adults and from Dhs165 for children. You can also purchase the package for a better price on the e-voucher platform here.

Dinner with winemaker Jamie Marfell

When: Friday, February 9, 7pm onwards

Where: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Find Brancott Estate and Stoneleigh wines at this exquisite evening at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge. It’s all about the premium wines, with a carefully curated menu, crafted from grapes sourced from top-performing Marlborough vineyards in New Zealand. Priced at Dhs369 per person (Dhs295 per person with pre-purchased e-vouchers).

Four Hands Dinner Experience

When: Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, 7pm onwards

Where: Porterhouse Steaks & Grills

This exciting culinary collaboration will see the property’s Chef Jefry Tobing teaming up with Anais Foray, Executive Chef at Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, to present a four-hands menu with a touch of French flair. A set menu will be available, as well as a specially curated a la carte menu.

The Grand EPICURE Beachside Brunch

When: Saturday, March 2, 1pm to 4pm

Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm beachside

This spectacular outdoor beachside brunch experience brings together the best signature elements from all the in-house restaurants with signature flavours from Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Moana Seafood Restaurant, Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Hong Loong and The World Eatery, Zoya by Maui. There will also be live entertainment, including live music from a talented duo and enchanting tricks from a magician. Prices from Dhs250 for adults and from Dhs99 for children. Special prices are available on e-vouchers here.

Zero Waste Mixology Class

When: February 1 to 29

Where: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Introducing new zero-waste signature cocktails – the unique beverages are expertly crafted from non-perishable ingredients, using leftovers from the resort’s kitchens and pastry shop. At this interactive experience you’ll be hands-on in crafting your own “Zero Waste” cocktails. Remember to book at least 24 hours prior. Minimum booking for two guests, Dhs175 per person. E-vouchers available here.

EPICURE Dining Experiences

When: February 1 to 29

Where: Across the hotel

Indulge in exclusive 3-course set menus across Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s distinguished restaurants. Dhs250 at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Porterhouse Steaks and Grills and Moana Seafood Restaurant. Dhs175 at Hong Loong, The World Eatery and Zoya by Maui. Respectively Dhs150 and Dhs200 for with pre-purchased e-vouchers.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Feb 1 to 29, Tel: (0) 4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

Images: Supplied