Serenity awaits…

It is said that a direct connection with nature can heal the soul. So when that spa treatment doesn’t quite hit the spot, a drive away from the city skylines to Sharjah’s popular Mleiha is sure to melt all that stress away.

The archaeological destination is popular for Fossil Rock, archaeological sites, cave trails, camping spots and more, but the Mleiha Archaeological Centre also hosts yoga retreats where you can truly connect with nature.

At the moment, there are three rejuvenating yoga experiences planned from January to March 2024. And your session will include more than just stretches. There’s also meditation, stargazing, camping and of course, you can soak in all that beautiful nature.

The dates you can pick from include January 27, February 17, and Mach 9, 2024. Do note, that the latter two days are reserved for ladies.

You will be able to pick from sunset yoga or, if you want to continue your experience, you can pick the overnight yoga session.

The sunset yoga session commences at 4.30pm and integrates grounding movements, mindful practices, and gentle breathing to synchronize body and mind with the setting sun. Following this, you can enjoy your stargazing session led by an expert after which you can enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner. The session concludes at 9.30pm with a peaceful meditation session around the bonfire. Tickets for the experience cost Dhs600.

For those seeking to continue their serene experience, the overnight yoga retreat offers the chance to spend the night under the stars. It also features an enchanting sunrise yoga session, a morning off-road drive in the scenic Mleiha desert and breakfast at the campsite. The experience ends at 8.30am the next day. This session will cost you Dhs800.

Want to book your spot or want additional information? Visit discovershurooq.ae or contact 06 802 1111/ 050 210 3780, or email mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae

Images: Supplied