The UAE’s national carrier continues to soar to greater heights in 2024…

If your new year resolution is to travel to more exotic destinations, here’s some welcome news for you. Etihad Airways continues to expand its list of thrilling travel destinations, with the addition of daily flights to two southern Indian cities, Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV), as of January 1, 2024. This takes Etihad’s destinations in India to a total of 10, after flights to Kolkata (CCU) were reintroduced last year. They also operate 4 flights a day to Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM).

Other exciting international destinations that are already scheduled for this year include Boston from March 31, Nairobi from May 1 and direct flights to Nice, marvellous Mykonos and Santorini.

Etihad has added numerous exciting locales to its destination list over the past year, including to Düsseldorf, Germany, 2 to Copenhagen, Denmark, and as many as 5 flights to Osaka, Japan before the last quarter, in addition to Malaga, Lisbon, and St. Petersburg. The impact has been multifold, spurring greater connectivity across a growing network ready to fly you from the capital to some of the most-sought after destinations around the globe.

In the summer, we also saw the reintroduction of the colossal Airbus A380 superjumbo into Etihad’s fleet, with four of its biggest birds getting you to lovely London. Their booming list of exhilarating destinations means Etihad Airways continues to ensure your travel goals are met in a whiz.

While you get set to embark on your adventures, don’t forget to stop by the stunning new Etihad First and Business Class lounges at the capital’s gorgeous new Terminal A building.

