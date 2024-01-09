Looking forward to raving…

It’s officially 2024 and that means that the UAE has a long list of spectacular festivals coming up for our entertainment. The festival scene in the UAE is one that is definitely up and coming and with these festivals confirmed so far, we can guarantee there are sure to be more throughout the year.

Here are 6 exciting festivals coming to the UAE this year.

Dubai

Untold

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 in 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, 2024. Early bird tickets go on sale October 3, from Dhs500, final release tickets from Dhs1,500. untold.ae

Rewind

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae @blabladubai @rewindfestdxb

Elrow XXL

We’re thrilled to confirm Elrow XXL will return to Dubai on Saturday, April 13, bringing its iconic Kaleidoscope stage to the city for the first time. The location for the 2024 edition has also been confirmed, with the epic festival heading this year to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The headliner will be none other than Fisher.

Elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, 2024. elrowdubai.com

Groove on The Grass

One of our favourite festivals is back this year. Groove on The Grass is one of those quintessential Dubai festival experiences. Taking place on May 3, with the location yet to be disclosed. We don’t know much but we do know it’s officially coming.

Groove on The Grass, May 3, location TBC. @grooveonthegrass

Abu Dhabi

Wireless

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats. And now we have confirmation that it will return for a 2024 edition, we also have the date – Saturday, March 2, 2024. Event organisers, Live Nation Middle East have promised an even “bigger and better” show for Wireless Middle East 2.0.

Wireless, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 2.

Ras Al Khaimah

Desert Groove

Also part of the Groove on The Grass, Desert Groove is back for a two-day festival in 2024. Taking place on the dunes of Ras Al Khaimah, this year promises 20 plus artists, holistic experiences, two stages and of course a weekend of pure fun. Mark your calendars for February 2 and 3, tickets start from Dhs275 – we’ll see you on the sand.

Desert Groove, Ras Al Khaimah, Feb 2 and 3, tickets from Dhs275. @grooveonthegrass rak.platinumlist.net

