The straight-from-a-snowglobe Christmas market at Expo City has been a huge success this season and for those still clinging on to Christmas, you can still visit the festive extravaganza until January 7.

Entry into Expo City, the winter wonderland, and Santa’s Grotto is Dhs20. Inside, there’s snow, fairground games, a letter-to-Santa station, roaming entertainment, a toy factory, Mrs Claus’ bakery, and the chance to meet Santa.

The second edition of Expo City’s Winter City is taking place inside Al Wasl Plaza and is open from 3pm to 11pm.

This year, the market has taken on a sustainable theme, so expect eco-friendly ways to celebrate. From a sustainable Santa house to an immersive green-conscious toy factory, the Expo City farm and more.

Visitors can take the little ones to meet the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men, experience the snow globe at Al Wasl Plaza, sing-along to their favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band. As well as traditional Christmas markets where visitors can pick up handmade gifts such as a customised teddy bear from the Build-a-Bear Workshop, tie-dye station, family trees, and gingerbread decorating.

As well as Expo City’s winter wonderland, the winter district at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is taking place until January 4 with plenty of fun festivities including a Christmas tree, a roller skating rink, and more. You will be able to shop at pop-ups, and even head home with a fun caricature. To keep you warm and fueled up, food trucks are serving delicious sips and bites.

You can also visit Habtoor Palace Dubai’s winter market all the way until January 31. The much-loved Winter Garden brags several pop-up restaurants and a host of activities the whole family can enjoy paired with live entertainment, fun attractions and more. Tickets to the Winter Garden cost Dhs25 per person.

Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza. Friday, December 15 to January 7. Dhs20 entry. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

