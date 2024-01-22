Football fever is set to take over the city again this summer…

The second most-watched football tournament in the world, the UEFA European Championship (Euros), is happening this summer and if you’re already thinking about where to watch it in Dubai, we have some great news for you…

3 of 12

What’s On Award-Winning, Fanzone by McGettigan’s, is set to return to Dubai Media City this year for the Euros. To beat the summer heat, the fanzone is moving indoors to a fully air-conditioned indoor arena at The Agenda and will run for the entire tournament, from June 14 to July 14.

Football fans can expect a stadium-like atmosphere with a huge 200sqm 4K LED screen, a large bar area, live entertainment before and after the matches, and a selection of food trucks.

As well as general access, there will be exclusive VIP lounges from the first floor and VIP sky boxes from the second floor which can accommodate up to 10 guests for the ultimate viewing experience.

The ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, however, for the Fanzone by McGettigan’s World Cup fanzone, tickets started from Dhs50 per person – fully redeemable on F&B inside the venue. Stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

If you were anywhere other than Fanzone by McGettigan’s to cheer on your home team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, then trust us – you missed out. This huge event took over the Media City Amphitheatre for a whole month, showing every match on the huge screen, complete with food vendors, drinks stations, and even a winter market.

“We are excited to bring back the energy and excitement of our award-winning Fanzone for the Euros 2024, and hope to bring back all those fans for the tournament,” said Dennis McGettigan, CEO at McGettigan’s.

“Combining The Agenda’s fully air-conditioned indoor arena and state-of-the-art technology with our own expertise, we are confident that fans will enjoy an unforgettable football celebration and I can’t wait for it to kick off.”

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, The Agena, Dubai Media City, June 14 to July 14. @fanzonebymcgettigans

Images: Provided