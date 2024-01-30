Let’s get juicing…

There’s nothing like a great green juice for when you need a hit of vitamins on the go, or when you’re feeling under the weather and need an instant health boost.

Here’s introducing Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen. Hailing from the UAE, Dubai’s first specialised juice bar and kitchen has landed in Riyadh – the first global expansion for the all-natural and clean kitchen.

Founded in 2020, Feels was born out of a passion for clean eating, creativity, and an active lifestyle. Riyadh folks can finally get a taste of the juices and smoothies that the UAE community has been raving about.

Here’s what to expect from the highly anticipated opening

Located in the Hittin district, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen serves 100 per cent natural, deliciously light and hearty all-day breakfast dishes, sandwiches, salads, acai and power bowls, freshly pressed juices, smoothies, and vegan milkshakes – all designed to fuel your body and provide a healthy burst of vitamins, minerals and enzymes.

It’s this desire to feel good that shows up in its simple yet nourishing food. Credit to the creators, too, for making them healthy – while remaining tasty – with high-quality ingredients without adding preservatives through a dedicated nutritionist and an in-house chef.

Moreover, the Riyadh branch is a beautiful 550-square-metre space with two storeys and expansive terraces – a great spot to watch the world go by. Its trendy interiors feature elegant contemporary design, with thoughtful touches that create a soothing atmosphere for diners to enjoy a diverse range of delicious delights.

This first-of-its-kind specialised concept doesn’t just serve healthy juices to fit your health kick needs. To create a vibrant platform for community involvement and foster a holistic approach to wellness, Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen will also collaborate with fitness studios, so you can look forward to various engaging and interactive fitness activations that will help you keep on track with your fitness goals.

Brilliantly, you just know the target audience of this temple to clean living is Instagram’s #grateful, #blessed, and #feels. It seems like we’re in for a refreshing treat.

Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen, Prince Muhammad Ibn Saad Ibn Abdulaziz Rd, Hittin, District 13512, Riyadh, weekdays 6am to midnight & weekends 6am to 1am. @wearefeels

Visit: WeAreFeels.com

Renderings: Supplied