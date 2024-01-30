Sponsored: Eat, play and love on this night of fine dining, entertainment and romance…

Well-loved Middle Eastern spot Ninive is bringing a spectacular celebration of love this Valentine’s Day. In collaboration with Bab Al Shams, the urban majlis oasis will give couples the opportunity to revel in the spirit of romance with an exclusive Valentine’s Day offering on February 14.

The highlight of the entire experience is a specially curated set menu priced at Dhs990 per couple. This exclusive menu also includes a complimentary glass of champagne. For those who prefer the a la carte options, a regular minimum spend of Dhs350 is required.

Another elevation is the Valentine’s Day cocktail, crafted for this day only. The cocktail is priced at Dhs70, and for those who don’t consume alcohol, a delicious, inventive mocktail priced at Dhs50 is also available. There will also be a resident DJ playing alongside with a Oud player.

Every woman coming to Ninive on Valentine’s Day will be greeted with a single rose. Bab Al Shams is also participating in this celebration, with guests that are going for the Set Menu being legible to enter into the draw to win a 2 night staycation at Bab Al Shams breakfast included with dinners at Ninive Bab Al Shams and Al Hadheerah.

You may begin your celebration at Ninive, but it doesn’t have to stop there.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Feb 14, 6pm, Dhs990 per couple or Dhs350 minimum spend on a la carte, Tel: (0) 4 326 6105, @ninivedubai, ninive.ae

Images: Supplied