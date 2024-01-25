The whole family will enjoy an evening outing here…

Love fireworks in Dubai? Make plans to go down to Riverland Dubai with the family this Saturday as fireworks are set to brighten up the skies from 9pm.

Already have your plans sorted this week? Don’t worry, the sparkling display is set to take place every Saturday starting January 27 over the next few weeks – so you have plenty of chances to see them. Stay tuned to @riverlanddubai for all the updates.

And the drive down to Dubai Parks and Resorts doesn’t have to just be limited to fireworks. There’s plenty of other things to do, so you’re experience doesn’t only include the firework display.

What else can you get up to?

Riverland Dubai also features a daily laser shows with shows at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The experience immerses guests in a symphony of lights, colours, and music.

If you have little ones who are a fan of dinosaurs (or, if you’re a fan of them yourself), you can watch them roar back to life in Dino Mania – an interactive show that takes place at 8pm. You can also catch it from Wednesday to Sunday.

Need to tuck into a meal before you head on home? There are a number of cuisines offered at Riverland from Emirati to Italian, Far Asian, American-European, Indian and French. Find what satisfies your cravings at the park’s restaurants or the food trucks.

Ticket information

Entry to Riverland costs Dhs15 per person and its redeemable against its dining and attractions.Under 3’s can enter for free.

Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts is a destination within a destination and one that teleports visitors to Europe. Pair this with the laser show, Dino Mania and the fireworks, be sure to come with phone batteries fully charged.

For more information, visit dubaiparksandresorts.com or call 800 2629464.

Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dhs15 per person and under 3’s enter for free, Tel: (800) 2629464. riverlanddubai.com, @dubaiparksresorts

Images: Supplied