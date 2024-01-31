Say hello to Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach…

Banyan Tree Dubai has announced its new dining concept, Alizée and for those who want to teleport to the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean, it’s a spot you need to check out.

The destination expands from its outdoor setting from the Banyan Tree Dubai hotel to the stunning pool and further to the golden sands and Arabian Sea. No matter what spot you pick, you’re sure to feel those blissful Banyan Tree Dubai lush vibes.

3 of 12

The restaurant brags an elegant indoor space but over the cooler season, most diners are sure to pick a spot in the vibrant outdoor space. Nestled under orange umbrellas, shell chandeliers and surrounded by greenery with views of the pool and the sound of chirping birds – it will be hard not to feel relaxed.

Whether you’re here for an intimate dinner, or with friends or colleagues for a social gathering, the vibe just clicks. The chic restaurant also offers a private dining space for a more private affair.

The contemporary restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine with Southern French flair. On the menu, you will find an array of dishes and flavours guaranteed to delight throughout the day.

You will be presented with bright ingredients and a rustic presentation that is sure to find a spot in your photo album. Pick from light appetisers, healthy salads, flavourful pasta, fresh grills, and taste sensations from the wood-fired oven, along with exotic seafood towers.

For beverages, expect a diverse and unique range of drinks from fruit-forward cocktails, grape rosé and more, which add a holiday-type vibe to your experience.

But Alizée is not just a restaurant…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

At Alizée, the experience goes far beyond dining. If sipping on a cocktail with your toes buried in the soft sand as you bask in the sun is what you’re seeking, you’ll find it here.

For a glimpse into the Mediterranean lifestyle, the vibrant outdoor extension of Alizée features a Bohemian pool bar and beachside loungers. As you soak in the sun, be it the warmth or the views, you can delight in a curated selection of culinary delights. Think bites such as sandwiches, fried snacks, salads, flatbreads, grilled fish, and refreshing beverages.

You can choose to enjoy privacy in an air-conditioned poolside cabana or escape to the cabanas available on the beach for a more secluded affair.

To find out more and to book your day pass or cabana, visit banyantree.com

Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, pool from 7am to 7pm, beach from 7am to sunset, food (poolside) served from 11am and drinks from 8am, Tel: (0)4 556 6466, banyantree.com

Images: Supplied