Come for the serene surroundings, stay for the food…

Dubai is a foodie’s city. Yet 2024’s already never-ending list of new launches can leave one stuck for where to eat. That’s where we come in…

Officially welcoming guests from Friday, January 26, 71 Steak & Grill is set to heat up Dubai’s dining scene with its inventive approach to fire-based cooking.

Located in Emirates Towers Gardens, just a stone’s throw away from DIFC, the gorgeous alfresco restaurant is surrounded by trees, greenery, and peacocks roaming free, juxtaposed with a stunning backdrop of skyscrapers.

What’s On was given a sneak peek of the serene new spot ahead of the official opening this weekend…

The homegrown concept first started in Ajman and instantly became a hit with foodies travelling across the UAE just for a taste of head chef Brando Moros’ smoke-kissed and flame-licked creations.

At the Emirates Towers pop-up, guests can choose to sit or in the charming restaurant or at the 12-seater grill counter for a more immersive dining experience.

Chef Brando’s menu is filled with dishes that are exactly what you want to eat in this unique setting – no gimmicks just great food, presentation, and impeccable service.

Choose from Black Angus or Wagyu – fillet, ribeye, or striploin – all served with either peppercorn or mushroom sauce. Showcasing the chef’s Colombian roots, the coffee-spiced steak served with gratin potatoes (Dhs92) is pure comfort while the sticky lamb ribs (Dhs64) are a must-try.

If steak isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other options including smoked octopus (Dhs89), NY brisket-style sandwich (Dhs78), Wagyu short rib burger (Dhs96), and chicken sticky rice (Dhs68).

There’s also plenty of options for vegetarians from grilled avocado (Dhs44) to smoked truffle burrata (Dhs86), and the signature clay hummus (Dhs28).

If there’s still room, the grilled peach (Dhs28) and Alfajor (Dhs28) are certainly worth grabbing spoons for.

“Launching 71 Steak and Grill Emirates Towers is not just about introducing a restaurant; it’s the ignition of a culinary journey where flames dance with flavours, and every dish becomes a canvas of creativity. The menu is a testament to the artistry of fire dining, and every bite tells a story of innovation and tradition,” added chef Brando.

71 Steak & Grill, Peacock Park, Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai. January 26 to April 30, Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)58 662 6271. @71steakandgrill

Images: Provided