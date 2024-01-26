Sponsored: Get ready for a month of love…

February 14 is fast approaching and if you’re looking for something above and beyond to spoil your significant other, then you’re in the right place. Chief Love Concierge at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, your go-to expert for luxury dining recommendations, Mariana Rietmann has compiled an ideal list for celebrating Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Mercury Rooftop’s Celestial Soiree

Indulge in a love extravaganza curated by Mariana at Mercury Rooftop. Sip on themed drinks, such as Everlast, and seal the deal with a shared cake, Cupid’s Delight, crafted by renowned pastry chef Nicolas Lambert. Romance is in the air at Dubai’s most iconic rooftop.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Weds Feb 14, Dhs200 for cake for two, Dhs340 for cake for two plus one cocktail pairing. @mercurydubai

Luna Dubai’s Moonlit Magic

Four Seasons DIFC’s Luna Dubai is where the moonlit magic happens, according to Mariana. Under star-studded skies with the Burj Khalifa as the backdrop, dive into a sky-scraping seafood tower and Champagne. Let a singer and saxophonist serenade your Valentine’s night under the enchanting lunar glow.

Luna Dubai, Four Seasons DIFC, Weds Feb 14, Dhs1,495 per couple. @lunaskybar

Parisian Romance at MINA Brasserie

For a taste of Paris in Dubai, Mariana recommends a rendezvous at MINA Brasserie. Experience ‘Une Nuit à Paris’ with gourmet delights like cheese fondue, foie gras terrine, and Gillardeau oysters, perfectly paired with bubbles. A welcome drink and bespoke giveaway add a magnifique touch.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, Weds Feb 14, a la carte. @minabrasseriedubai

Sea of Love at Sea Fu

Another gem in Mariana’s treasure trove, Sea Fu offers a culinary escapade by the sea, with an a la carte menu offered complete with some Valentine’s-themed specials.

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Weds Feb 14, Dhs500 min spend per person. @seafudubai

Aqua Amore by Glasswater Pool

Ascend to the pinnacle of romance at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. Enjoy a dreamy dinner by the iconic Glasswater pool with a private chef exclusively devoted to your delight. The enchanting set-up, adorned with Valentine’s floral magic and candle-lit charm, promises a truly magical atmosphere.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Weds Feb 14, Dhs5,000 per couple for three-courses with soft drinks, Dhs10,000 per couple for three courses with Champagne. @fsdubaidifc

Tides of Love at Four Seasons Dubai Resort at Jumeirah Beach

As you dine against a breathtaking beach backdrop, you’ll be whisked away to another world with your significant other at this private dining experience. With a private butler, akin to a skilled narrator, presenting each course, you’ll delight in a five-course menu featuring a sushi platter, oysters, crispy duck salad, red kosho cod with umeboshi and Cupid’s Delight as a sweet finale.

Four Seasons Dubai Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Weds Feb 14, Dhs10,000 per couple. @fsdubai

