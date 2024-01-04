Into 2024 we go, and here are our picks for weekend number one…

Friday, January 5

Steak out the perfect dinner at Entrecote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

These renowned steak supremos have just landed at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and if you do one memorable thing with your weekend, make a pit stop here and enjoy this elaborate dining experience from start to finish.

Entrecote, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 585 1387. @entrecotecafedeparis

Live La Bella Vita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Now open in Khalifa City, this chic, gorgeous, two-floor space serves up incredible Mediterranean and Italian-inspired delights, and is a spot you will find yourself losing yourself in for hours. Make sure to indulge in Chef Lev’s beautifully-curated dishes perfect for any time of the day, as well as a fine coffee selection that packs in the finest blends.

Bella Vita by Labelle, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight daily. Tel: (0)52 910 7272. @bellavita.ad

Saturday, January 6

Roll back the times with Mariah Carey

The Songbird Supreme arrives in Abu Dhabi this month, as 2024 gets off to a rollicking start at Saadiyat Nights. The legendary American hitmaker, with chartbusters such as ‘We Belong Together’, ‘Obsessed’ and many more, arrives on Saadiyat Island to to wow you with some of the biggest hits of her career.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 6 to March 6, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae

Land in O’Hare, right here in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi (@fsabudhabi)

Take a trip to the Windy City at the Four Seasons Hotel, when you dine at their wonderful Take me to Chicago Saturday brunch. This intricately-designed dining experience pulls out all the stops in delivering the ultimate Chicago-style experience, and with it, a delectable brunch spread with all the time-tested favourites you seek.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fourseasonsabudhabi

Sunday, January 7

Come by the Music at the Boardwalk festival

Get set to be enthralled by rising stars at the ‘Music at the Boardwalk’, festival, which includes their famous ‘Let the Stars Shine’ contest. The event features a whopping 54 performances by budding artists in the capital, and showcases the UAE’s abundance of musical talent. Enjoy a musically-diverse experience featuring genres such as pop, indie, rock, soul and much more, all the way until April 27.

Music at the Boardwalk, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @matbabudhabi

Begin your countdown to MADO 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (@mubadalaabudhabiopen)

Only a little over four weeks remain for the capital’s own WTA-500 tournament, featuring top talent in world tennis. With much of the action enjoyable for free, this sporting fiesta is one you do not want to miss out on. With Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia already announced with more big names on the way, you’ll want to get your tickets here now.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Tuck into sizzling flavours at Namak

This award-winning, Michelin-recognised eat at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has an exciting buy one, get one offer throughout Januar as you dig in to exciting flavours at their Grand Nashta. An elevated Indian breakfast welcomes you with lovely live stations, a chaat counter, and a chai counter being only a few of their amazing attractions. Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 10am to 3pm, Dhs110. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @namak_dusitad

Media: Instagram, Unsplash, What’s On archive